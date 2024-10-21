Former Michigan Panthers Kicker Hero for Detroit Lions with Game-Winner
Every week in the NFL, the spotlight shines on former spring football players making impactful plays for their teams. None was bigger than what Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates did for his team on Sunday.
The former Michigan Panthers placekicker had the biggest moment of his career when the Lions called upon him to hit a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against the Minnesota Vikings. Bates did what he did so well in the UFL and converted the 44-yarder with 15 seconds left on the clock to seal a 31-29 win for the Lions.
This was a moment that put everything into perspective for Bates when reflecting on his last two years.
“18 months ago, I thought I was done with football,” Bates told the media after the game. "I was working as a brick salesman. I thought the dream was dead.”
That dream is now a reality for Bates, who has gotten off to a hot start with 10 field goals made without a miss, including a 48-yarder. Bates has also made 20 of 21 extra points for a total of 50 points.
Bates was no stranger to game-winning field goals during his time in the UFL, first hitting a 64-yarder against the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 1 to pull off the win. He finished his season with the Panthers, nailing 17 of 22 field goals, which was good enough to earn All-UFL honors.
It’s another reminder of why spring football is important to players as Bates went from kickoff specialist in college to NFL kicker thanks to the opportunity provided by the UFL.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.