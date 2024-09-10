Former Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Comes Up Clutch in Debut for Detroit Lions
The clutch gene is something UFL fans already knew former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates had after his play last season, but he showed it on football's biggest stage this weekend.
On Sunday, Bates made his debut with the Detroit Lions as they faced the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field, where Bates called home with the Panthers earlier in the year. He was called up early in the second quarter, making an easy 25-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3. Bates also completed a pair of extra points in the second and third quarters.
With 17 seconds left in the fourth, Bates was called upon again for the biggest kick of his young NFL career as he needed to hit from 32 yards out to tie the game and force overtime. UFL fans knew this was nothing for Bates, who sent it through the uprights. The Lions then scored a touchdown on the first drive of overtime to win 26-20.
Last season in the UFL, Bates made 17 of 22 field goals, including a long of 64 yards. He was named to the All-UFL team and helped the Panthers advance to the USFL Conference Championship game.
It’s a long season ahead for Bates, but he made a good first impression on the Lions and the NFL with his consistency in Week 1.
