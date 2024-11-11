Former Michigan Panthers Kicker Nails Another Game-Winning Kick for Detroit Lions
Once again, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates proved why he landed in the NFL, coming up with big kick after big kick on Sunday night football.
The former Michigan Panthers kicker was called upon twice in the fourth quarter to make long field goals. Bates first hit a 58-yarder to tie the game against the Houston Texans 23-23. He was then asked to hit the game-winning 52-yard field goal to close the game out, which he barely snuck through to win the game for Detroit 26-23.
"I just don't deserve this," said Bates after the game. "I was a soccer player growing up, I idolized football players in the NFL and all that stuff and just to be here is surreal. I'm still finding myself kind of pinching myself. I'm so grateful for all the doors that the Lord's opened for me."
Season one in Detroit has been memorable for Bates, who has not missed any of his 14 field goals. His 58-yard kick on Sunday was his longest of the season, and he has just one extra point miss in 33 attempts. This was his second game-winning field goal of the season; he also did it against the Minnesota Vikings last month.
Bates first made a name for himself hitting a 64-yard game-winning field goal in the UFL with the Panthers in Week 1 against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Bates made 17 of 22 field goals in the UFL, which earned him a spot on the All-UFL team at the end of the season.
The legendary story of Jake Bates continues to take the NFL by storm and create hope that the UFL can continue to produce great talent for the NFL.
