Former Michigan Panthers Kicker Plays Hero Again in Detroit Lions' Win Over Green Bay
Thursday was a pretty good day for former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, who accomplished two big feats, most importantly helping his Detroit Lions team win against divisional rival Green Bay.
Earlier in the day, Bates was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November. He made eight of nine field goals and was a perfect 17-of-17 on extra points, scoring 41 points for the month. Bates was also 4-of-4 on field goals over 50+ yards.
He capped his day with a 2-of-2 performance on field goals against the Packers, also hitting all four of his extra points. Bates made a 43-yarder in the first half, then hit the game-winner from 35 yards out to beat Green Bay 34-31.
This has become common for Bates this season, as that was his third game-winning field goal with the Lions. He is impressively 21-of-22 on field goals and has converted 48 of 49 extra points for a total of 111 points this season.
Bates is paced for an even better season in the NFL than his year in the UFL when he made 10 of 17 field goals for the Panthers with a long of 64 yards. The UFL named Bates to their All-UFL team after his signature long field goals gained national attention for the league.
This storybook season for Bates continues as he is well on his way to a potential Pro Bowl selection while following in the footsteps of former Birmingham Stallions and current Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.
