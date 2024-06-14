Former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady to Present 2024 UFL Championship MVP Trophy
UFL fans tuning into Sunday's title game will see a familiar face delivering one of the trophies.
Future hall of fame quarterback and current Fox broadcaster Tom Brady will be at the UFL championship game on Sunday to present the championship’s MVP trophy, according to SBJ’s Ben Fischer from Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks.
UFL co-owner Dany Garcia will be on stage with Brady and will be presenting the UFL Championship trophy to the winning team.
This will be the second time Brady has attended a UFL game as he was in Detroit, Michigan for the Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers last month. He was seen talking with Showboats head coach John DeFilippo and quarterback Case Cookus before the game.
Brady is set to make his broadcasting debut with Fox this fall calling NFL games with former XFL play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. Fox will be broadcasting the UFL championship game on Sunday. The network is one of the owners of the league.
The USFL Conference champions Birmingham Stallions will be taking on the XFL Conference champions San Antonio Brahmas in St. Louis, Missouri. Kickoff is at 5:00 pm EST.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.