Former Renegades Quarterback “Pretty Outstanding” in Short Time with Chargers
It’s been less than a week since Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and things seem to be going well so far.
His new head coach Jim Harbaugh had some high praise for the quarterback while speaking to the media on Tuesday.
“Really arrow up for being here for four days. He’s acquitted himself as well as a guy could. Coaching stuff up, gotta get the tempo going, gotta get the huddle going.”
“For a guy who’s been here four days, pretty outstanding," he added.
Quarterbacks coach Shane Day echoed the same sentiments about Perez’s short turnaround in learning the offense.
“He’s unbelievable. He takes so much time out of his days to teach me the offense and the intricacies of each play.”
Perez led the Chargers in passing in their 16-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. He completed five of his 12 pass attempts for 61 yards. Perez spoke to the media about how it felt to be back on an NFL field.
“I felt pretty good. Coaches did a great job preparing me.”
Perez led the UFL in completions (225), yards (2,309) and passing touchdowns (18). The Renegades failed to make the postseason after finishing with a 3-7 record.
Since 2019, Perez has played in five spring football leagues, including the AAF, XFL, TSL, USFL and UFL. He’s thrown for 7,674 yards and 51 touchdowns in his spring football career. The experiences in spring football helped Perez certainly helped prepare him to learn the Chargers' playbook in a short time.
“I think it’s helped me a lot. In the spring leagues, you don’t get a lot of time to learn the plays. The amount of studying you have to do in those three weeks to get caught up, it’s a lot.”
The Chargers are back in action on Saturday as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
