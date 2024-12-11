Former San Antonio Brahmas Kicker Lands on Patriots Practice Squad
After a stellar stretch with the Minnesota Vikings, former San Antonio Brahmas kicker John Parker Romo is heading to New England to be on the Patriots' practice squad, according to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo.
The Vikings brought in Romo after their starting kicker, Will Reichard, was injured. During that four-game stretch, Romo made 11 of 12 field goals and seven of eight extra points. His longest kick of the season was from 55 yards, and he scored 40 points with the team. He was released before last week's game as Reichard is back from his injury.
His highlight moment was nailing a 29-yard game-winning field goal in overtime against the Chicago Bears. In that game, Romo was a perfect three-for-three on field goals, and he finished as the hero for Minnesota.
Romo was previously a star in the XFL for the Brahmas during the 2023 season. He made 89.5% of his field goals that year, and he earned a spot on the All-XFL team in his only season.
Joey Slye is the current Patriots kicker with whom Romo will be competing. Slye has made 22 of 28 field goals this season, so while he seems to be in the driver's seat for the starting kicker job, Romo will be waiting for his shot to take it from him.
