Former Spring Football Players Featured in Cowboys-Steelers Sunday Night Showdown
It took the Dallas Cowboys until 20 seconds remained to capture the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on national television Sunday night. Both teams got some help from players who previously played spring football over the last three years.
Cowboys kicker and former Birmingham Stallion Brandon Aubrey has been the biggest star from spring football since 2022 as he was called upon three times Sunday night for field goals. Aubrey was able to convert two of those field goals, with one being blocked in the third quarter. His longest kick was from 55 yards out. He also had two extra points in the win.
Dallas also has former New Jersey Generals wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin who had a couple of impactful plays in the game. Turpin had a 34-yard completion in the third quarter that set up the blocked Aubrey field goal and had a kickoff return for 38 yards.
The Steelers have their ties to recent USFL players as former Houston Gamblers running back Aaron Shampkin was on the field on offense and special teams. Shampklin had four carries for 14 yards and returned four kickoffs for 101 yards with 32 yards as his longest return.
Aubrey was the kicker for the Stallions in 2022 and 2023 before having an All-Pro season with the Cowboys last year. Turpin won the USFL’s MVP award in 2022 which helped him land in Dallas as he also secured an All-Pro selection at the end of the 2022 campaign. Shampklin played three games for the Gamblers in 2023 before getting NFL shots with the Los Angeles Chargers last year and Pittsburgh this season.
The number of former spring football players playing in the NFL continues to grow as the UFL shows players that their dreams of playing in the NFL don't end when they get cut.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.