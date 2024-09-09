Former Spring Football Special Teamers Shine for Dallas Cowboys on Opening Weekend
Two legacy spring football players showcased the skills that have led to them being All-Pros in the NFL.
On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and returner KaVontae Turpin made highlight plays during their 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Aubrey was called upon to hit all four of his field goals with a long of 57 yards and made all three extra points as he gave Dallas 15 points. He almost tied an NFL record in the game as he hit from 66 yards, but a delay of game penalty on the Cowboys backed them up five yards. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy almost considered letting Aubrey go for the 71-yarder but pulled him off the field after a timeout.
Turpin made his own highlight play as he returned five punts for 96 yards including a 60-yard touchdown return in the second half. It was his first kickoff or punt return for a touchdown in his NFL career.
The Cowboys have benefitted from spring football as Turpin was an All-Pro his rookie season in 2022 as a returner after winning the MVP award for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL in 2022. Turpin had 44 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns for the Generals as he was also named to the league's All-USFL squad.
Aubrey had a similar path as he was with the Birmingham Stallions last year. The former soccer player was an All-USFL selection in 2022 and hit 14 of 15 field goals in 2023 to help the Stallions win two straight USFL titles. He signed with the Cowboys after the season and made 36 of 38 field goals with a long of 60 yards, earning NFL All-Pro honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl.
Spring football continues to show the NFL why it is important to the ecosystem of football and Aubrey and Turpin are prime examples of what players can do with an opportunity to make their dreams come true.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.