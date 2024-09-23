Former Spring Football Stars Helped Lead Almost Improbable Dallas Cowboys Comeback
Sunday was a great day for former spring football players that started with former Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades pass rushers Dondrea Tillman and Jalen Redmond posting sacks in their first NFL games. It concluded with strong performances from two former USFL special teams stars who now play for the Dallas Cowboys.
Kicker Brandon Aubrey inched closer to history as he made the second longest field goal in NFL history with a 65-yarder in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Aubrey finished with 2-2 in field goals and converted an onside kick in the fourth quarter.
Wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin made his presence known on offense as he was the third leading receiver on the team on Sunday. Turpin nabbed three balls for 51 yards and caught a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to pull Dallas within three points of Baltimore.
While the Cowboys suffered their second straight loss of the season, both Aubrey and Turpin have been studs for Dallas since joining the team. Turpin was an All-Pro as a returner in 2022 and Aubrey earned an All-Pro selection last year.
Aubrey made NFL history last week as he made the most consecutive 50+ yard field goals to begin a career that is currently at 15 after nailing two 50-yarders on Sunday.
Turpin won the USFL MVP in 2022 with the New Jersey Generals after racking up 540 yards and four touchdowns. Aubrey was named to the All-USFL team in 2022 with the Stallions as he made 86.5% of his field goals in two seasons with Birmingham.
Sunday was another reminder to football players trying to make the NFL that the UFL gives them the right path to do so by creating opportunities for them to play on the big stage in the spring to become future stars in the fall.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.