Former Spring Football Stars Play Hero in Two NFL Games in Week 12
Sunday's opening slate of Week 12 NFL matchups featured former UFL players saving the day with the biggest plays to win games.
Former New Jersey Generals and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin showcased one of the season's best plays in the Cowboys' victory over the Washington Commanders. With Dallas up by five points with about 3:00 left in the game, Turpin put on the spin move on the kickoff and took it to the house for a 99-yard touchdown return to give the Cowboys a 12-point lead. Turpin finished with eight yards receiving and 179 return yards in the win.
His teammate and former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey did not have an ideal start to the game, with a blocked field goal and misses on his first two kicks. Aubrey went on to make a field goal late in the second quarter to tie the game and a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a four-point lead.
The other spring football hero on Sunday was former San Antonio Brahmas and current Minnesota Vikings kicker John Parker Romo, who continued his perfect streak in the regular season with Minnesota. Romo made three field goals, including the game-winning 29-yarder in overtime, to give the Vikings the 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.
Other former UFL stars who played on Sunday included former Michigan Panthers and current Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, who made a 56-yard field goal in the Lions' win against the Indianapolis Colts. Bates also made three extra points for six total points in the Lions' 24-6 blowout win.
Minnesota also had former Arlington Renegades defensive end Jalen Redmond on the field for some snaps during the Bears game on Sunday. Redmond would make just one tackle in the win.
Turpin and Romo proved that patience is a virtue in the NFL as they were given big moments and took advantage of them in the biggest ways.
