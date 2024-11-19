Former St. Louis Battlehawks QB A.J. McCarron Not Done With UFL
In an interesting twist to one of the most fascinating storylines of the UFL offseason, quarterback A.J. McCarron doesn't appear to be done with the league just yet.
Last week, it was reported that the St. Louis Battlehawks were releasing McCarron's player rights. Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht wanted to shift his focus to finding a quarterback on an NFL practice squad to take over as the starter in 2025.
McCarron appeared on Monday's McCready and Siskey Podcast to discuss multiple topics, including his time in the UFL and XFL and the Battlehawks. The show released a clip of the episode last week in which McCarron criticized the UFL for having the two teams that played against each other on the same plane ride home.
His most interesting comment was that he would be open to returning to the UFL in 2025 just for the chance to play against the Battlehawks again.
“I wanna come back with a vengeance and I wanna face them (St. Louis) twice. I wanna go to somebody that faces them twice a year and put it on 'em. We’ll see if there ends up being a fit and it ends up working out, but I just felt like it wasn’t done the right way, and that’s part of business. Hell, you can’t ask for everything. There’s gonna be things. That’s part of life. But I just felt like I was due a little more respect with how it went down than what I was shown, but it’s a part of business. Can’t cry about it and I don’t want to be in my feelings.”
Over the past two seasons, McCarron has been regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in spring football. He has thrown for 3,732 yards and 39 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in those two years with St. Louis, going 14-6 in the regular season.
This leaves the door open for a return to the UFL, and McCarron could be eyeing one of the three XFL teams if he wants to play St. Louis twice. Another possibility is the Birmingham Stallions signing McCarron as he played college with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Now the most coveted free agent in modern spring football history is available to sign with another team, which should add more intrigue to the offseason.
