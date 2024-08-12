Former St. Louis Battlehawks Running Back Waived by New York Giants
After one preseason game, the New York Giants have released one of the top running backs in the UFL last season.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Sunday that the team waived former St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors.
Saylors did not record any stats during the Giants' 14-3 win over the Detroit Lions in their first preseason game. New York signed him back in June to add depth to the running back room.
In the UFL, Saylors made a name for himself after replacing Mataeo Durant early in the season after Durant got hurt. Saylors took the starting job and ran with it, finishing second in the UFL in rushing yards with 461. He added five rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores as Saylors was named to the All-UFL team at the end of the season.
Before the Battlehawks, Saylors was in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. He played in three preseason games, amassing nine carries for 27 yards and catching two passes for 14 yards.
St. Louis still retains Saylors' right if he wanted to sign with the UFL again. Over 50 players who played in the UFL last season have signed NFL contracts.
