Former UFL Stars Feast on Thanksgiving Day
While families gathered around the dinner table sharing what they are grateful for, former spring football stars balled out on the field with another week of great performances.
Former New Jersey Generals and current Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin has been on a hot streak. After returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Turpin got back to work on Thursday against the New York Giants. He finished as the leading receiver for Dallas with four catches for 53 yards, including a 30-yard reception early in the third to set up a short-yardage touchdown. The Cowboys went on to beat the Giants 27-20 for the team's first home win of the season.
In the same game, former Birmingham Stallions and current Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was perfect on field goals and extra points. Aubrey hit two field goals and three extra points, scoring nine points to make the difference in the seven-point victory.
Also for Dallas, former Michigan Panthers cornerback Josh Butler followed up his solid performance last week with three tackles and one pass deflection. Unfortunately, Butler suffered a non-contact injury that ruled him out for the rest of the game after his knee buckled on him.
In the earlier game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates took the field for the Lions. Bates had another solid game, converting three field goals and two extra points to score 11 points.
He did miss his first field goal of the season after making his first 19, coming in from 45 yards out early in the fourth quarter, but Detroit held on for the 23-30 win over the Bears.
It was an overall good night for the UFL as the league saw its past stars making plays and giving others in the league hope for NFL shots next year.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.