Former USFL MVP Led Spring Football Stars in NFL's Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season featured some strong performances from former spring football stars with a USFL speedster stealing the show.
Despite another Dallas Cowboys home loss on Monday, former New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had one of the most electric plays of the season, catching a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Rush to put the Cowboys within three of the Houston Texans. According to Next Gen Stats, Turpin had a max speed of 22.36 mph, which is the fastest a ballcarrier has gone since 2020. He finished with three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
On the same team, former Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey had a mixed night as he converted one of two field goals. He missed a 40-yarder in the first half and made a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter. Aubrey also made a 64-yard field goal in the third quarter, but a Texans penality nullified the kick and the Cowboys went scoreless on the drive. Dallas ended up losing to Houston 34-10.
New Orleans Saints and former Stallions wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. received playing time again for the banged up Saints, but was not as involved as Week 10. Austin had two targets and caught just one pass for 18 yards in the Saints' 35-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.
The Minnesota Vikings' pair of spring football players, John Parker Romo and Jalen Redmond, were back on the field in their 23-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Former San Antonio Brahmas kicker Romo made his only field goal attempt from 40 yards out and made two of his three extra points. Former Arlington Renegades defensive lineman Redmond had one tackle and one tackle for loss in the win after not recording a stat last week.
It was an easy week for former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates as his Detroit Lions team manhandled the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday. Bates made a 54-yard field goal and converted seven extra points in the win.
There are no signs of slowing down for any of the spring football players who have made their presence known in the NFL.
