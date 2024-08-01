Four Players Ink New Deals with UFL Teams
UFL players are starting to get more chances to play in the NFL. With the UFL College Draft behind the league, free agent players are starting to get signed by UFL teams.
On Tuesday, the league announced that four players had agreed to terms with three of the UFL teams. Here are the players who signed and who they will be joining:
OT Isaiah Prince (Arlington Renegades)
MLB Xavier Benson (Houston Roughnecks)
TE Malcolm Epps (Houston Roughnecks)
OLB De'Gabriel Floyd (Michigan Panthers)
Prince is a former sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos and was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons. Prince was a starter in six of the 21 games he played in.
The Roughnecks recently selected Benson in the sixth round of the UFL College Draft. He was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State, appearing in 27 games. Benson finished his Cowboys career with 141 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Epps was Houston's fifth-round pick in the UFL College Draft. He's a dual-threat pass catcher who played both tight end and wide receiver during his college years at Pittsburgh and Texas. Last season with the Panthers, he made nine receptions for 115 yards in 11 games.
Floyd is familiar with the Panthers' defensive scheme. Last year, he played in two games for Michigan, making only one tackle. In 2022 with Alabama A&M, he made 16 tackles and one pass deflection in nine games.
As the offseason rolls on for the UFL, more signings should be expected as rookies sign contracts and free agents become available after roster cut downs in NFL training camps.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
