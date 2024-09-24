Four Players Land UFL Contracts, Including Former Clemson Star
Monday got off to a fast start in the UFL, with the Memphis Showboats landing a new head coach and general manager and four players inking contracts with the league.
Here are the players who signed with instant analysis.
Birmingham Stallions
WR Amari Rodgers
Rodgers is a dual-threat playmaker on offense, impacting the passing game and on special teams as a punt returner. He finished fifth on the team last year with 195 receiving yards on 14 catches and two touchdowns. He returned 20 punts for 281 yards on special teams, with a long of 40 yards. The former Clemson receiver should see a more elevated role on offense in 2025.
Houston Roughnecks
OT Ethan Carde
Houston’s newest offensive lineman was a top player in college at Boise State and Texas Tech. Carde started his career with the Red Raiders where he was mostly a backup offensive lineman and was named Second Team Academic All-Big 12 in 2022. He finished his career with the Broncos last year playing at left tackle, left guard and tight end. Carde was named to the Academic All-Mountain West team. The Roughnecks’ offensive line allowed 26 sacks and produced just 74.4 rushing yards per game so depth on the offensive line is much needed.
Michigan Panthers
WR Samson Nacua
Nacua is back with the Panthers after a short preseason stint with the New Orleans Saints, during which he made two receptions for 19 yards in three games. In seven games with Michigan this past season, he caught 11 passes for 125 yards. After the turnover the wide receivers went through with injuries, the Panthers get some stability back with Nacua’s return.
San Antonio Brahmas
OG Tyran Hunt
Hunt was with the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League this past season and was named as a First Team All-IFL selection. He was a starter at Old Dominion, including 10 starts in his last season in college in 2022. The NFL signed some Brahmas from the offensive line, so San Antonio is also in need of some depth in that area.
