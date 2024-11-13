Four UFL Players Land Contracts Including Former Cleveland Browns RB
The UFL is bringing in some new faces along with some familiar ones. On Tuesday, four players locked in contracts with three teams.
Here’s a look at each signing and how they impact the teams:
Arlington Renegades
CB Kyler McMichael
McMichael has hopped around the NFL since going undrafted out of North Carolina in 2022, playing for four teams. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason but was a casualty of the final round of cuts. In two seasons with the Tar Heels, he made 44 tackles, eight pass deflections, one tackle for loss and one interception in 21 games.
Arlington’s secondary is deep with Ajene Harris, Jamar Summers, Delonte Hood and Darren Evans all returning to the team. McMichael will need to find his place on special teams if he wants to make the Renegades' final roster.
Birmingham Stallions
RB Demetric Felton
A former sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Felton played his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and had eight rushes for 20 yards to go with 20 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games. Felton has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts since 2023. He was named as a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 with the UCLA Bruins after rushing for 668 yards and five touchdowns and hauling in 22 receptions for 159 yards and three scores in six games that season.
With C.J. Marable and Ricky Person Jr. also at running back, the Stallions should be one of the top rushing attacks in the UFL in 2025 once again.
Michigan Panthers
- DT Daniel Wise
- QB E.J. Perry
Wise played in five games last season, making 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks with the Panthers. Perry was the starting quarterback at the beginning of the season but only played four games, completing 61.8% of his passes for 664 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
Wise should find more playing time and be in the starting rotation on the defensive line. Perry will once again compete for the starting job with Danny Etling as both performed well last year.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
