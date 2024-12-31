Four UFL Players Sign Contracts Including Former NFL First-Round CB
The UFL is ringing in the new year with four more players signing contacts for the upcoming 2025 season. Two of them are joining the Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades and Houston Roughnecks each signed a player.
On Monday, the league also announced the retirement of Houston Roughnecks tight end Cary Angeline. In August, Angeline signed with the Roughnecks after previous spring football experience with the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas.
Cornerback Damon Arnette is the biggest name of the latest signings as he joins the Houston Roughnecks. The former 2020 first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders played two seasons with the team, racking up 29 tackles, three pass deflections and one tackle for loss in 13 games. Legal issues cost him his job with the Raiders in 2022, and he went on to spend time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, though he hasn't been on the field since 2022.
The Stallions signed offensive tackle Christian Dilauro and defensive end Myjai Sanders. Dilauro returns after serving as the team's starting left tackle for their third title defense run. Sanders was a former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 who posted 30 tackles, seven quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass deflections for the Cardinals and Houston Texans in two seasons.
Arlington looks to replace their top pass rusher Jalen Redmond after his success in the NFL in 2024 with the signing of Durrell Johnson. The Dallas Cowboys recently released Johnson after placing him on an injury designation. In three seasons at Liberty, Johnson made 114 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and eight pass deflections in 31 games.
Training camp is a little over a month away for the league, which will look to keep adding talent with the NFL regular season in its final week.
