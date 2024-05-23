FOX Unveils Week 9 UFL Regionalization Coverage For Two Sunday Afternoon Games
The penultimate week of the 2024 United Football League regular season will see one of its broadcast partners, FOX, feature two UFL games in a regionalized window this Sunday afternoon at 2:30 ET.
It's the third time this season that FOX has aired two UFL games simultaneously in the same broadcast window.
On Sunday, the D.C. Defenders (3-5) visit the (1-7) Memphis Showboats. The game will be called by broadcasters Kevin Kugler and former NFL great Robert Smith, with Devin Gardner as the sideline reporter. The game will see 24% coverage airing in 16 main markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Knoxville, Memphis, Mobile, Nashville, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Washington.
The Michigan Panthers (6-2) vs Houston Roughnecks (1-7) telecast will see Adam Amin on the call with Joel Klatt. Jake Butt will assume sideline reporting duties. The game will see coverage in 76% of FOX markets, including Albany, Albuquerque, Austin, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Fresno, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Lexington, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Providence, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Tulsa and West Palm Beach.
The Michigan Panthers still have a shot at earning the #1 seed in the USFL conference championship game on June 8 against Birmingham, but they would need the 8-0 Stallions to lose in San Antonio on ABC on Saturday afternoon. However, the Panthers can't host the game because of a scheduling conflict at Ford Field. They would be the designated home team playing at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
The Panthers, who have won four straight games to improve to 6-2, are one of the hottest teams in the UFL. Michigan is headed to its second straight postseason. As a result, it makes sense for them to get featured treatment in FOX's regionalized coverage, whether the game has playoff ramifications or not.
It remains to be seen what's at stake when the final weekend of the UFL regular season arrives. In a unique set of circumstances, the USFL and XFL conference championship games will both get a preview as Michigan heads to Birmingham, while San Antonio trots into St. Louis. The latter game on Saturday, eight days before the XFL title game, will air on FOX at 4 pm ET. That game could very well determine who hosts the XFL conference championship. St. Louis plays host to the UFL championship game on Sunday, June 16. The Battlehawks would love nothing more than to be XFL champions looking to win a UFL title game in front of its home fan base.
