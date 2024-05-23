Houston Roughnecks Bring Back Former Georgia State Guard, Place DT on IR
A familiar face is back with the Houston Roughnecks after spending a week in free agency.
The team signed offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore on Wednesday. Houston also placed defensive tackle Toby Johnson on the injured reserve list.
While Gilmore has not played for the Roughnecks this season, has was on the roster until last week when Houston released him. He started all 10 games for the Philadelphia Stars last year. Gilmore had a stint in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. He played at Georgia State for five years as a starter on the offensive line.
Johnson has been out with a right knee injury that will now keep him off the field for the rest of the season. In three games with the Roughnecks this year, he made seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
During his professional career, Johnson has established himself as a veteran to spring football, having played the past two seasons with the New Jersey Generals and racking up 76 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also was in the XFL in 2020 with the New York Guardians, finishing with 11 tackles and one interception in five games. Johnson played for four NFL teams from 2015 through 2018.
Houston is coming off a tough 35-28 loss to the Birmingham Stallions. The Roughnecks look to pick up their second win of the season against the Michigan Panthers at home.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.