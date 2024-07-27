Houston Roughnecks CB Heads to NFL with Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers returned to the UFL pool, signing another player on Friday. Houston Roughnecks cornerback Kiondre Thomas joins the Panthers on a new deal.
Thomas played six games for the Roughnecks last year, posting 14 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss. The Roughnecks did not have Thomas on the field until Week 4, as he served a suspension to start the season.
He has NFL experience with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers. Thomas played five games in the league and made one tackle.
Thomas had two stops in college, playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Kansas State Wildcats. He started at Minnesota for four seasons, making 75 tackles and one interception in 32 games. After transferring to Kansas State, Thomas racked up 27 tackles in eight games.
A Houston Roughneck landed in the NFL for the first time this offseason. Carolina signed its second UFL player, bringing in All-UFL wide receiver Daewood Davis of the Memphis Showboats. The UFL has already seen 25 players agree to NFL contracts.
