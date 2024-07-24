Houston Roughnecks Clean House, Cut 16, Then Sign Replacements
New Houston Roughnecks general manager Will Lewis has made a bold statement to the UFL that he is not satisfied with the 1-9 season the Houston Roughnecks had in 2024.
On Tuesday, the UFL posted that the Roughnecks have released 16 players from the roster. An additional 16 players were signed.
Running back Mark Thompson is the biggest name released after previously being the starting running back in Houston in 2022 and 2023. Last year, injuries kept him off the field, though he was still the number two running back for most of the season. Starting defensive back Donald Rutledge Jr. was also on the list after finishing second on the team in tackles with 55.
Eyabi Okie-Anoma became the second player on the Roughnecks to be signed after being selected by the team in the UFL College Draft. Okie-Anoma was the team’s first-round pick.
There are a few noticeable players signed that have played in previous spring football leagues. Offensive linemen Calvin Ashley and Maea Teuhema are former starters as Ashley started nine games for the New Jersey Generals and Teuhema started five for the San Antonio Brahmas. Another former Brahma outside linebacker Mike Scott signed after nine tackles and two sacks in 2023.
More roster changes could be in the future for the Roughnecks as Lewis looks to bring in the right pieces to the team. The next question is whether head coach C.J. Johnson will return or whether the coaching staff will also be overhauled.
