Houston Roughnecks Continue Roster Makeover, Sign Pair of Players, Cut Four Others
There hasn't been a more active team in the offseason than the Houston Roughnecks, and with good reason after they finished with the worst record in the UFL last season.
On Wednesday, the team released four more players from the roster, also signing former Middle Tennessee wider receiver C.J. Windham and former Iowa State defensive tackle Kamilo Tongamoa. Here are the four players the Roughnecks released:
- DE Adam Rodriguez
- DT Jeffery Johnson
- CB Jimmy Moreland
- DE Ronheen Bingham
Three out of the four defensive players released were starters or had significant playing time for the Roughnecks last season. Moreland was fifth on the team in tackles with 38, adding two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Rodriguez and Bingham each had at least one sack and had a combined nine tackles for loss. Johnson played in six games with eight tackles and one tackle for loss.
Windham was a pivotal contributor to the Las Vegas Night Hawks of the IFL in 2024, catching 42 passes for 650 yards and 18 touchdowns in 16 games. He played in college with Middle Tennessee for six seasons, making 107 catches for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Tongamoa is back in spring football after playing with Lewis in San Antonio as a Brahma in 2023. He made 19 tackles and a half-sack in 10 starts with the team. Tongamoa also played in the USFL with the New Orleans Breakers, having 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was also in The Spring League in 2021 with the Generals. At Iowa State, Tongamoa played in 13 games as he made three tackles.
These are just the latest moves made by new Houston Roughnecks general manager Will Lewis after he cut 16 players two weeks ago. A clear culture and talent shift is happening in Houston that should get fans excited for the future.
