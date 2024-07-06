Houston Roughnecks Make Change at General Manager for 2025 Season

BREAKING: The Houston Roughnecks are parting ways with GM Lionel Vital, per sources.



Sources say that Will Lewis, formerly DPP for the @XFLBrahmas under Hines Ward, is set to take over as General Manager for the @XFLRoughnecks.



Houston making changes after a 1-9 campaign. #UFL pic.twitter.com/3wmHpNnB5U