Houston Roughnecks Place Starting Linebacker on IR, Sign Former USFL Starter as Replacement
Bad news surrounded the Houston Roughnecks on Tuesday as they lost their starting middle linebacker for the season. Gabriel Sewell Jr. was place on injured reserve after leaving early in last week’s 15-12 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas. The team is bringing in Christian Sam as a replacement.
Sewell has played in all seven games this season for the Roughneck, making 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. He spent the last two seasons racking up tackles with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL, finishing with 105 tackles and a half of a sack.
Sam was in training camp with the Arlington Renegades when he was placed on the suspended list and released shortly afterwards. He played in the USFL in 2022 for the Tampa Bay Bandits and the New Orleans Breakers and had 54 tackles and one interception.
Houston will have Reuben Foster and J.T. Tyler as the starters, with Marvin Moody in line to replace Sewell in the middle unless they move some guys around.
The Roughnecks head to Birmingham on Saturday to take on the Stallions.
