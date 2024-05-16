Houston Roughnecks Release Guard, Sign Former New Jersey Generals Linebacker
Even though there will be no playoffs for the Houston Roughnecks, the team is still making moves to finish the season strong.
On Wednesday, the team released offensive guard Shamarious Gilmore and signed outside linebacker D’Juan Hines.
Gilmore has not played on the field for the Roughnecks this season. He was a starter on the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars offensive line last year, playing in all 10 games. The Seattle Seahawks had him on the roster in 2022. In college, he was a five-year starter for Georgia State.
Hines was one of the most consistent tacklers in the USFL the last two seasons playing for the New Jersey Generals. He racked up 152 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the team. In 2020, he started for the New York Guardians in the XFL, making 19 tackles. He also had NFL stints with three teams, including regular-season games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 where he had four tackles.
This is the second straight day the team signed a linebacker as they brought in Christian Sam on Tuesday. The moves were made as Houston lost Gabriel Sewell for the season after placing him on the injured reserve list.
The Roughnecks will be playing the Birmingham Stallions in primetime Saturday night.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.