Houston Roughnecks Sign First Player from UFL College Draft
The UFL is already seeing its college draft helping with filling up roster spaces for the eight teams. The worst team in the league last season is looking to the future by adding talent this offseason.
On Monday night, the Houston Roughnecks signed Texas Tech cornerback Malik Dunlap to a contract.
Dunlap started his college career at N.C. State, where he played in 23 games and made 10 starts. He finished his Wolfpack career with 41 tackles, 13 pass deflections and 2.5 tackles for loss.
In 2021, Dunlap transferred to Texas Tech where he would finish his last three seasons with the Red Raiders. He played in 32 games, making 76 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 23 pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Dunlap was picked by Houston in the eighth round of the 10-round draft. The other nine picks remained unsigned by the Roughnecks.
The Roughnecks selected three defensive backs in the UFL College Draft, including safety Tra Fluellen and cornerback Rayshad Williams. Houston allowed the third most passing yards in the UFL last season with 186.8 yards per game, so the secondary has been a focus this offseason.
These moves were made by new general manager Will Lewis, who joined the team this offseason, replacing Lionel Vital.
The Roughnecks were 1-9 in the first season of the UFL, which was the worst record in the league. Houston, however, had the second pick in each round, following the Memphis Showboats.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
