Houston Roughnecks Sign Six More
The Houston Roughnecks are staying active and showing the UFL that they are serious about fixing their issues from 2024.
This week, the Roughnecks have signed five players from last year’s squad and one with previous ties with general manager Will Lewis. Here are the six players signed:
- CB Colby Richardson
- WR Emmanuel Butler
- K J.J. Molson
- WR Carlos Carriere
- OLB J.T. Tyler
- S Markel Roby
Carriere is the only player who was not on the Roughneck last season. He originally signed a letter of intent with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 when Lewis was in their front office before the merger. Carriere played his senior season at Central Michigan, where he caught 45 balls for 520 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games back in 2022.
The team is bringing back three of its top five defenders from last season. Richardson was third on the team in pass breakups with four, as he played all 10 games. Roby led the team in tackles (58), pass breakups (eight), and interceptions (three). Tyler finished third in tackles with 52.
Butler emerged as a consistent performer on offense as he played in 10 games for the Roughnecks. He made 16 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown. Butler led Houston in yards per catch among pass catchers with 10 or more catches with 14.9 yard average.
Molson spent the season as the starting kicker as he converted 15 of his 18 attempts which was good for 83.3% conversion rate. He kicked the second longest field goal of the season when he hit from 62 yards out.
Houston has already signed and released nearly 20 players from the 2024 roster. The Roughnecks were 1-9 during the regular season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.