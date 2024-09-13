Houston Roughnecks to Return to TDECU Stadium for 2025 Season
After one season in Rice Stadium, the Houston Roughnecks are returning home to TDECU Stadium for the 2025 season.
Last year, the Roughnecks had to play at Rice Stadium as construction renovations were being made to TDECU Stadium during the Houston Cougars’ offseason. Houston won one game at Rice Stadium, earning a 17-9 victory over the Arlington Renegades in Week 4.
The Roughnecks have dominated at TDECU Stadium in the past, going 3-0 at home in 2020 and 4-1 in 2023 during the regular seasons. They hosted a playoff home game in 2023, but lost to the Arlington Renegades in the XFL’s South Division Final.
Houston averaged 18,230 fans a game in three contests in 2020 and 12,066 fans a game in six matchups in 2023 at TDECU Stadium. At Rice Stadium this past season, the Roughnecks averaged 7,056 fans in five matchups.
A big part of the drop in attendance was the performance of the Roughnecks, who won just one game in 2024. Changes were made to restructure the roster and the front office, starting with Will Lewis' replacement of Lional Vital as general manager. The team has made several cuts to the roster during the offseason as they look forward to the 2025 season with changed expectations.
