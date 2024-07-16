Houston Texans Sign Former D.C. Defenders Pass Rusher
For nearly a month, UFL player signings have been quiet, but the NFL added another one.
On Monday, D.C. Defenders defensive end Malik Fisher signed with the Houston Texans.
Fisher was easily one of the top pass rushers in the UFL. He led the Defenders in sacks with seven, playing in all 10 games. He also added 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Fisher also played for the Defenders in 2023 with the XFL, starting in two of the seven games he appeared in. He racked up six tackles.
During his college days at Villanova, he dominated offensive lines with 22 career sacks, adding 123 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one block in 52 games. He was named to the All-CAA Defensive Team three times on the first, second and third teams.
Fisher becomes the 13th UFL player to sign with an NFL team this offseason. He’s also the fourth defensive lineman to be signed, which is the most for one position.
More additions will be made to UFL rosters with the league’s college draft on Wednesday.
