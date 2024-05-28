How Wade Phillips Transformed San Antonio Brahmas from Bottom Dwellers to Contenders
Last season in the XFL, the San Antonio Brahmas were competitive under rookie head coach Hines Ward, but the team struggled to produce wins. They finished the season with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs.
When the USFL and XFL merged, the decision was made to move former Houston Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips and his coaching staff to San Antonio to take over the Brahmas. Phillips had the impossible task of rebuilding the roster from basically scratch with mostly all new players. Currently, only eight players from last season’s Brahmas team remain on the roster.
Phillips took this challenge and ran with it despite being doubted at the beginning of the season. San Antonio came in sixth on SI.com’s power rankings before the season. The coach also took to social media to share how some other publications had the team ranked last before the season.
It was clear from the beginning of the season that the Brahmas were different from what people expected. The team has gone 7-2, including an impressive 18-9 win over the Birmingham Stallions in Week 9. But how has San Antonio been so good this season and defined the odds?
A big reason is how well both the offense and defense have played this season. Their offense is third in yards per game (299.3) and their defense is also third in yards allowed per game (263.1). The offensive numbers are an improvement from Phillips’ Houston offense last year and even the Brahmas offense last year, as the Roughnecks were sixth and San Antonio was last in the XFL in total offense.
Also, a lot of praise needs to go to the coaching staff of Phillips and the job they have done with a newly constructed roster. Even with the number of injuries at pretty much every position, the players have been set up for success thanks to offensive coordinator A.J. Smith and defensive coordinator Will Reed. Also, general manager Marc Lillibridge is the architect behind the construction of the roster and should be credited for the work he has done.
This is a well-run organization from top to bottom that has proven time and time again this season why they are in a position to host a playoff game. Their Week 10 showdown with the St. Louis Battlehawks will determine if the XFL Conference title game is in San Antonio or St. Louis.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
