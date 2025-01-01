Kentucky Superstar, NFL Draft Pick Lynn Bowden Signs On With UFL's D.C. Defenders
On New Year's Eve, the United Football League announced that Lynne Bowden had signed on to play with the D.C. Defenders in the upcoming 2025 season. The versatile mega star from the University of Kentucky is among the most exciting players to join the spring professional football league this off-season.
The former Wildcat and First Team All-SEC player was a high-level performer in college, playing quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, and serving as a kick return specialist. Bowden amassed over 5,000 all-purpose yards in three seasons at Kentucky, scoring over 20 touchdowns.
Bowden Jr. declared early for the NFL Draft after concluding his collegiate career with an MVP performance against Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl. In that game, he scored three touchdowns, rushed for 233 yards, completed six passes for 73 yards, and delivered a game-winning pass in a thrilling 37-30 Wildcats victory.
Bowden's starring collegiate turn led to him being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Raiders drafted Bowden as a running back with the intention of using the 6-foot-1, 204-pounder as a utility player.
The now 27-year-old Ohio product has spent time with four different NFL teams. Bowden's stay in Vegas was short-lived as he was traded in September of that year to the Miami Dolphins.
As a rookie with Miami, Bowden participated in 10 games, starting four of them. He recorded 28 receptions for 211 yards and had nine rushes for 32 yards, but a torn hamstring would derail Bowden's career and cost him his entire sophomore campaign in 2021.
In 2022, Bowden latched on with the New England Patriots practice squad after being released by Miami at final cuts. A year later, Bowden signed on with the New Orleans Saints, where he finally saw his first significant action since his rookie season. Bowden wound up playing in 15 games for New Orleans as mostly a gadget player, netting 11 receptions, five rushing attempts, and 10 kick returns. It was a far cry from the game-changer role he had at Kentucky.
In the UFL with D.C., Bowden has a unique opportunity to revitalize his career as the same multi-purpose featured weapon he was in college.
Fred Kaiss's offense will have a returning Abram Smith spearheading its rushing attack. Bowden could figure into not only the Defenders' ground attack at running back but also at quarterback, helping to fill the role vacated by dynamic dual-threat D'Eriq King, who retired to continue his coaching career.
Bowden should also be a factor returning kicks and at wide receiver. The latter position is one that has seen several Defenders move on to the NFL in the past two years, including Chris Blair, (Atlanta Falcons), Lucky Jackson (Minnesota Vikings), and Brandon Smith (New York Jets), all three of whom are gainfully employed by NFL teams at the moment.
The ultimate goal for Bowden will be to resurrect his career and get back into the National Football League. The UFL will afford him the opportunity to showcase his skills again, something that has eluded Bowden since he was eluding players as a Wildcat.
On FOX, the UFL season will kick off Friday night, March 28, 2025. The league will roll out its entire season schedule tomorrow. The 2025 UFL season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by conference championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14, in primetime on ABC.
