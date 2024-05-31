The Markcast Podcast: Expansion Next for UFL?
We welcome “The Professor” Andrew Murray to The Markcast and he’s created his own “Survival Guide” (complete with PowerPoint presentation) for how the UFL can avoid the dreaded drop in 2025. Ryan Ballantine of 3DownNation returns to the show to preview the Calgary Stampeders’ 2024 season and to cover other CFL offseason news and notes.
After analyzing and reviewing UFL TV ratings, UFL team attendance and overall market performance in 2024, Andy Murray has put together a step-by-step presentation on what he wants to see from UFL brass heading into 2025. With Daryl Johnston's recent comments confirming the plan for all eight current UFL teams to return in season 2 (and leaving the door open for expansion down the line), we now have a baseline from each of these UFL markets, and we know what works needs to be done to grow the local fanbases heading into UFL 2025 and beyond.
Ballantine returns to the program to recap some CFL offseason/preseason news, we chat about the current QB situation in the CFL West Division, preview the Stampeders' season and more.
Ballantine also shares his thoughts on the Chad Kelley-Toronto Argonauts situation and how the league has been handling the investigation thus far.
Finally, we hold out 3,500 subscriber giveaway including four past XFL and USFL custom player jerseys courtesy of Royal Retros, and the grand prize of two free tickets to the UFL Championship game in June. Our next grand prize will be two free UFL 2025 season ticket packages when we hit 4000 subscribers, thanks to all for supporting the channel.
