The Markcast Podcast: UFL Week 10 Results, TV Ratings, Attendance, Winners and Losers
The Markcast went live on Tuesday, June 4th to recap and react to UFL Week 10. Andrew Murray and Reid Johnson reacted to the final week of UFL regular season play, taking your comments and questions. We also recapped Week 10's TV ratings and attendance from all four UFL games.
Big news coming into the show was the chance for one lucky winner to snag a pair of free tickets to the UFL Championship Game via a very gracious fellow viewer.
Also covered were the surprisingly good TV ratings coming out of Week 10, including the so-called "Tank Bowl" or "Toilet Bowl" involving the worst two teams in the league, the Memphis Showboats and Houston Roughnecks. We recap the league attendance from the last weekend of regular season play and continue to monitor the lackluster attendance for the Birmingham Stallions.
We recap all four Week 10 games, including the St. Louis Battlehawks clinching home-field advantage in the XFL Conference against the San Antonio Brahmas with a win, and the Stallions holding on against the Michigan Panthers to do the same in the USFL Conference.
Sights are now moving towards the UFL offseason and we continue to debate to viability of certain home markets given their average attendance coming out of the regular season.
The playoffs are upon us, and we do a full preview of both games ahead of the much-anticipated UFL Championship Game on June 16 in St. Louis.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with UFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.