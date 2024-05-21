The Markcast Podcast: UFL Week 8 Results, Reactions, Winners and Losers
We went live on Monday to recap and react to UFL week 8! Andrew "The Professor" Murray and Reid Johnson "The Professor" break down what happened on the field, reviewed the recent attendance figures and looked forward to the upcoming UFL playoffs. They also took your comments and questions live!
UFL Week 8 games:
Saturday
USFL Memphis Showboats at USFL Michigan Panthers
USFL Houston Roughnecks at USFL Birmingham Stallions
Sunday
XFL D.C. Defenders at XFL St. Louis Battlehawks
XFL Arlington Renegades at XFL San Antonio Brahmas
The Markcast (@The_Markcast) is the premier UFL and CFL podcast and hosted by Reid Johnson (@reidjohnson).
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.