Memphis, San Antonio Sign Players on Thursday, Including All-UFL Receiver
On Thursday, the Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas each added a player to their rosters. Memphis re-signed All-UFL wide receiver Daewood Davis and the Brahmas signed safety Tariq Carpenter.
With all the issues the Showboats had with their 2-8 season, Davis was one of the very few bright spots on the team. He led the team with 41 receptions for 446 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were top-10 in the league. The UFL named him to the All-UFL team as he was the only Showboat to make the team.
After the UFL season, Davis signed with the Carolina Panthers. It didn't last long for Davis, who wasreleased with an injury designation after hurting his thigh in practice. He played in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky last year.
Carpenter returns to the football field after playing in the NFL for the last two years with the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers selected Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft as a safety. He made eight tackles in 14 games that season.
Pittsburgh played Carpenter in three games last year as a linebacker, and he made two tackles. In December, he was arrested on an assault charge, which led to the Steelers releasing him.
While Memphis missed the playoffs last year, the Brahmas made a run to the UFL Championship game before being shutout by the Birmingham Stallions 25-0.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.