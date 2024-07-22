Memphis Showboats 2024 UFL College Draft Breakdown
After winning the final game of the UFL season, the Memphis Showboats earned the number one pick in the 2024 UFL College Draft.
The Showboats focused on offense more often in the draft, selecting six players on that side of the ball. Many were surprised that the team only picked one offensive lineman after the unit struggled all season. However, they did find their potential quarterback of the future in Jason Bean from Kansas.
SI.com takes a look at each pick from the Showboats.
Round 1, Pick 1 – QB Jason Bean (Kansas)
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean spent his time with the Jayhawks battling with Jalon Daniels for playing time. On the field, the current Indianapolis Colts signal caller threw for 4,662 yards and 38 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, adding 902 rushing yards and nine scores. Showboats quarterbacks Case Cookus and Troy Williams struggled behind a rough offensive line, but Bean could be the solution with his mobility and big-play potential.
Round 2, Pick 1 – RB Blake Watson (Memphis)
In just one year at Memphis after transferring from Old Dominion, Blake Watson was a do-it-all back with 1,152 rushing yards and 480 receiving yards with 17 total touchdowns. The former Tiger looks to make the NFL with the Denver Broncos, but Watson potentially teaming up with Darius Victor would make for a dynamic duo.
Round 3, Pick 1 – NT Evan Anderson (Florida Atlantic)
Florida Atlantic entrusted Evan Anderson to dominate in the middle of the defensive line for four seasons. Anderson finished with 145 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 39 games. He looks to make his mark on the San Francisco 49ers, but Anderson could step in and help with a Showboats rush defense that allowed the second-most yards in the UFL last year.
Round 4, Pick 1 – WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
Jalen Coker was one of the best receivers in the country statistically last year. He led the nation in receiving touchdowns (15) and set the Holy Cross school record. Coker is currently in Carolina with the Panthers, looking to make the final roster along with former Showboats receiver Daewood Davis, so there is a roster space open at receiver for Memphis.
Round 5, Pick 1 – DE Eric Watts (UConn)
While his performance dipped last year, Eric Watts showed his pass-rushing skills at UConn, putting up 152 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 47 games. Watts is with the New York Jets but could help a Memphis defense tied for second-to-last in the UFL in sacks with 19.
Round 6, Pick 1 – C Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
The former Sooners center started 29 games for Oklahoma, including landing on the second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. Andrew Raym joins Coker with the Carolina Panthers and he would significantly upgrade a Showboats offensive line that allowed a league-high 39 sacks in 10 games.
Round 7, Pick 1 – LB Yvandy Rigby (Temple)
Linebacker Yvandy Rigby had a down season last year for Temple after a stellar sophomore season in 2022. Rigby finished his Owls career with 207 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 35 games. The Baltimore Ravens currently have Rigby on their roster, but if Rigby could join the Showboats, he could help a unit that was last in the UFL in total defense.
Round 8, Pick 1 – CB Ja’Quan Sheppard (Maryland)
Ja’Quan Sheppard transferred to Maryland last season after spending four years with Cincinnati, racking up 31 tackles, eight pass deflections and three tackles for loss in 13 games last year. Sheppard is in Vegas with the Raiders and could be an early contributor to the UFL’s worst pass defense.
Round 9, Pick 1 – TE McCallan Castles (Tennessee)
Currently a Philadelphia Eagle, tight end McCallan Castles played for Tennessee last year after transferring from UC Davis. Castles caught 22 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Volunteers. He would join a crowded tight end room in Memphis led by Sage Surratt.
Round 10, Pick 1 – WR Mason Tipton (Yale)
Mason Tipton finished his Yale career in the top six in catches (132), yards (2,067) and touchdowns (19) and was a three-time All-Ivy League selection. Tipton will take his first shot with the New Orleans Saints. If he joins the Showboats, he would fit well as a slot receiver.
