Memphis Showboats All-UFL Receiver Joins Carolina Panthers
The Memphis Showboats are losing their first player to the NFL.
Wide receiver Daewood Davis signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, just one day after the UFL Championship game. Davis worked out with the Panthers last week after the Showboats' season ended against the Houston Roughnecks in Week 10.
Davis was one of the top receivers in the UFL, finishing in the top 10 in receptions (41), yards (446) and touchdowns (5). He was the only Showboat to land on the All-UFL team as one of three wide receivers to be selected.
Last season, Davis was on the Miami Dolphins’ roster in training camp. He got injured in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, resulting in him being carted off and the two teams canceling the rest of the game. The Dolphins released Davis on an injury settlement just a few days later.
Davis was a star for two seasons at Western Kentucky, finishing with 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games. He was named as an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2022.
The Showboats finished the season 2-8, beating the Roughnecks twice. Davis is one of eight players the UFL announced had officially signed with NFL teams as of Tuesday.
