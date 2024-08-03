Memphis Showboats GM Stepping Down After One Season
Change is a consistent beast in spring football, as players, coaches and front office personnel often leave for other jobs. The UFL has seen another change in one of its team's front offices.
PFN's James Larsen reported Friday that Memphis Showboats general manager Dennis Polian has stepped down from his position with the team.
Polian became the general manager position after being the Pittsburgh Maulers' general manager before the XFL-USFL merger. He worked with Showboats head coach John DeFilippo this past season. The team failed to make the playoffs at 2-8 but won the first pick in the UFL College Draft.
Before joining spring football, Polian amassed experience in the NFL and the CFL. He also worked in the college ranks for teams like the Baylor Bears, Arizona Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies.
This is the second significant change to a UFL team's front office after the Houston Roughnecks brought in Will Lewis who replaced Lionel Vital as the general manager. That resulted in Lewis making swift changes as he released and signed 16 players shortly after taking the position.
There could be the same changes being made to a Showboats team that only beat the Roughnecks twice last year and lost to every other team.
