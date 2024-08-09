Memphis Showboats Head Coach Out After One Season
The Memphis Showboats are going to look very different in 2025 as more changes hit the team.
Sources tell Mark Perry of UFL NewsHub that Showboats head coach John DeFilippo won't return to the league after one season with the team. This is the second change made after Memphis' general manager Dennis Polian also stepped down from his role after one season.
DeFilippo coached the Showboats to a disappointing 2-8 record, but helped the team earn the number one pick in the UFL College Draft after beating the Houston Roughnecks on the last week of the regular season. His first season as head coach came in 2023 with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, where he had more success with a 7-3 record and a playoff berth.
He was an offensive coordinator in the NFL for three teams including the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. DeFilippo was an assistant coach in the NFL for 15 seasons.
The UFL has not announced the change at head coach or general manager for the Showboats yet. DeFilippo, along with the other seven UFL head coaches from last season, are not under contract with the league. In addition to the changes made by Memphis, the Roughnecks brought in Will Lewis as their general manager.
