Memphis Showboats Name New Head Coach, General Manager
Some familiar faces from the NFL are taking over the leadership roles in Memphis.
On Monday, the UFL announced that former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt has been named the head coach of the Memphis Showboats. The league also hired Jim Monos to be the general manager.
“We’re thrilled to add both Ken and Jim to the UFL to lead our Memphis Showboats franchise,” UFL president/CEO Russ Brandon said. “Both men bring deep football credentials and pedigree to our league as we continue to build our football ecosystem.”
“I’m truly excited about this opportunity,” Whisenhunt said. “I have been watching these leagues over the past few years and I’m amazed at how things have grown and advanced. I’m looking forward to working with these young men. I know how important it is for them to have the opportunity to play professional football and have the possibility of getting to the NFL or back to the NFL.
“I have known and respected Russ Brandon and Daryl Johnston for many years,” Whisenhunt added. “So, I’m truly excited about the opportunity to work with them and be a part of the United Football League.”
Whisenhunt was a long-time head coach in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 through 2012 and was head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015. He finished with a 48-71 record and led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2009, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whisenhunt was also the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers and the Steelers.
Monos was with the XFL in 2022 and 2023 as Senior Director of Football Operations. He was also the Director of Player Personnel with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. The Buffalo Bills had Monos on their staff as Director of Player Personnel from 2013 through 2017.
This is a change in the guard for Memphis after the UFL saw former head coach John DeFilippo and general manager Dennis Polian departed from the team in the summer. Now the work begins for Whisenhunt to bring in his coaching staff and Monos to rebuild the roster.
