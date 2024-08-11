Memphis Showboats Provide Update on Tickets, Stadium for 2025 Season
The Memphis Showboats are updating fans on what to expect for tickets and seating for the 2025 season as Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium goes through renovations.
Memphis will sell tickets for chairback seats on the west side of the stadium and bleacher seats in the end zone. If necessary, chairback seats will be added to the east side of the stadium.
More information will be released soon once the league knows how the renovations will impact other parts of the stadium like concessions and bathrooms.
“Showboats fans can rest assured that the renovations will not impact our ability to play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the 2025 season,” Steve Macy, Memphis Showboats Senior Director of Team Business and Event Operations, said in a statement on Friday.
The first phase of the stadium renovations is almost completed. The University of Memphis started on the east side to do upkeeping and move media and gameday operations to that side. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the start of the Tigers' football season.
On July 22, the university announced that Phase 2 had started with a focus on improving seating and creating a party area for fans. Phase 2 has an estimated completion timeline of the start of the 2026 college football season.
This leaves the Showboats in a situation where the stadium will be under renovation during the 2025 UFL season. They plan to still play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the whole season.
Memphis has already experienced change this offseason, as general manager Dennis Polian and head coach John DeFilippo have stepped back from their roles with the Showboats.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.