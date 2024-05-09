Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas Sign Players
It was a much quieter day for the UFL as two players were signed to teams Wednesday. The Memphis Showboats are bringing in outside linebacker Terrill Hanks, while the San Antonio Brahmas have added former D.C. Defenders running back and returner Pooka Williams Jr.
Hanks played for the Brahmas last season, posting two tackles in two games. He was in the USFL in 2022 for Birmingham Stallions as he racked up 13 tackles. His lone appearance in the NFL was with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Williams had been playing with the D.C. Defenders this season mostly on special teams as a returner. He had one rushing attempt for nine yards while posting 157 total return yards. The Defenders released Williams two weeks ago.
He was also on the D.C. roster last season and added 306 total return yards. Williams was with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL for two years.
Maximilian Roberts has been out this week at practice with an illness, so Hanks gives Memphis insurance at linebacker. San Antonio has concerns at running back with both Anthony McFarland Jr. and Morgan Ellison on the injury report.
Memphis is on the road taking on the Arlington Renegades on Saturday. The Brahmas close the week on Sunday in Houston against the Roughnecks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.