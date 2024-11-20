Memphis Showboats Sign Former USFL Defensive Tackle
While the UFL was relatively quiet on Tuesday, a fan favorite is returning to spring football. The league announced that the Memphis Showboats had signed former USFL defensive tackle Boogie Roberts.
Roberts was a key piece of the defensive line for the number one defense in the Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. He finished with 28 tackles and three sacks, starting all 10 games at defensive tackle. Roberts also played for the Maulers in 2022 and racked up 24 tackles.
The XFL also had Roberts on one of their rosters as a member of the Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020. He had 14 tackles and a half sack in five games before the league canceled the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before playing in spring football, Roberts was a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, playing in the preseason with the team. In four games, Roberts had eight tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack.
Roberts attended San Jose State for five seasons and was a full-time starter in three of those years. He finished his college career with 146 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and six sacks in 47 games.
The Showboats are starting fresh with Ken Whisenhunt as the new head coach and Jim Monos as the general manager for the 2025 season. They are looking to freshen up the roster with new talent and a proven performer like Roberts should help transform this team from a 2-8 record in 2024 to a competitive team in 2025.
