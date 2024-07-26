Michael Badgley Injury Gives All-UFL Kicker Jake Bates Leg Up in NFL Bid
The Detroit Lions' Super Bowl aspirations may ultimately come down to the leg of All-UFL kicker Jake Bates. That's how the story is shaping up after news broke of veteran Michael Badgley's season-ending injury in training camp.
Badgley tore his hamstring warming up before Thursday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery, Lions coach Dan Campbell announced Friday morning.
For now, Detroit is rolling with Bates as its primary kicker. But the team has already engaged in workouts with free-agent kickers. Among the specialists trying out for the Lions is fellow UFL alumn Andre Szmyt of the St. Louis Battlehawks.
The news of Badgley's unfortunate injury comes a day after Bates wowed observers in practice with a perfect kicking performance, going 6-for-6, including two kicks from beyond 50 yards.
Bates has parlayed a starring turn in the United Football League with the Michigan Panthers into another NFL opportunity — a year after kicking for the Houston Texans during the NFL preseason. Before Bates's eye-opening performance with Michigan, the backstory was that the former Texas State kickoff specialist hadn't kicked a field goal since high school. While technically accurate, Bates did see NFL action last summer during the preseason, missing an extra point.
Much like the other 20 UFL players who have signed on with NFL teams. Bates is getting a second chance, thanks to the existence of the UFL. He connected on 17-of-22 field goals for the Panthers across 10 games, scoring 51 points. He also hit 4-of-6 attempts during the postseason. Bates's leg strength was on full display in the UFL, as he made three kicks over 60 yards, including a 64-yard game-winner at the gun against St. Louis. Bates converted six kicks over 50 yards for Michigan.
Unfortunately, when it comes to the challenging aspect of making NFL rosters. The misfortune of others can be the fortune one needs to break through the glass ceiling. The pressure will be on for Bates to not only become the Lions opening day kicker, but to deliver when pressed into crucial duty during the NFL season.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X@ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with the UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.