Michigan Panthers Add Pair of Defenders, Place DE on IR
It’s all defense for the Michigan Panthers as they focus on a playoff showdown with the Birmingham Stallions in a couple of weeks.
The team signed linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive end Mika Tafua. They also placed defensive end Levi Bell on the injured reserve list.
Bell was just signed to the team a week ago after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. He made 16 tackles and four sacks with the Panthers in the USFL last year.
Tafua returns to the roster this season after playing in seven games and making 10 tackles. He was with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL in 2022 after a 9.5-sack season in college at Utah the previous year.
Pool last played in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in preseason, racking up 10 tackles in 2023. He attended Arkansas, starting 37 of 55 games and finishing with 441 tackles and three sacks.
The Panthers will travel to Houston to take on the Roughnecks on Sunday.
