Michigan Panthers Add Two to Front Office
The Michigan Panthers are bringing in some new faces to the front office as they pursue a trip back to the UFL playoffs in 2025.
In a press release on Thursday, the Panthers announced the additions of Scott Schiff and Jeremiah Hergott. Schiff will serve as the Vice President of Team Business & Event Operations for the Panthers. Hergott joins as the Director of Marketing.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the Panthers," Schiff said in a statement. "Football is ingrained into the fabric of our lives in Michigan, and we look forward to continuing the tradition fans are accustomed to with our season in the spring. Coming off the success the Panthers had in the United Football League last year, we are looking forward to Year 2."
"The Panthers have great history here in Michigan and I'm looking forward to getting our messages out in the community," Hergott said. "Since accepting my role with the team, I've talked with a few people who have shared their memories from recent seasons and the original team in 1983. We look forward to helping fans create new memories this upcoming season and seasons to come.
Schiff previously worked in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons for 11 years and his most recent stop was with the G-League's Motor City Cruise as their Vice President of Business Operations. Hergott's background is more in baseball; he held various roles with the United Shore Professional Baseball League and worked in the athletic department of the University of Detroit Mercy.
While these moves don't directly affect the football operations side of the business, Schiff and Hergott will play critical roles in the UFL's biggest focus of the offseason, marketing. This shows the league is serious about growing the Panthers in the Detroit market that already has the team playing in the biggest stadium in the UFL with Ford Field.
The Panthers finished sixth in the UFL in attendance, averaging 8,134 fans per game, ahead of only the Houston Roughnecks and the Memphis Showboats. Those numbers prompted UFL executives like Daryl Johnston to share their disappointment in attendance and make that the focus of the offseason to help improve the numbers in 2025.
With Schiff's experience in Michigan and Hergott's experience in growing professional leagues, this is a major step the league is taking to remedy the attendance numbers. We'll see if it leads to a spike at Ford Field next season.
