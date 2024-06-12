Michigan Panthers All-UFL Kicker Gains Attention from 4 NFL Teams
NFL teams jumped at the chance to get a workout with Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared Tuesday that the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens have all requested visits from Bates.
Bates made a name for himself in the UFL this season after his game-winner from 64 yards out in Week 1, his first field goal attempt since high school. He finished second in the league in field goals made with 17 and landed on the All-UFL team at the end of the regular season.
Before the UFL, Bates spent training camp with the Houston Texans last year, going 2-3 on extra points in one preseason game before his release.
At Arkansas, Bates never attempted a field goal but was known as a kickoff specialist. He led the SEC with 64.5 yards per kickoff, which was fourth in the nation. Bates was named First-Team All-SEC in his lone season there in 2022.
He also played at Texas State as a kickoff specialist for two seasons after beginning his college career with the Central Arkansas soccer team, for whom he started 29 of 36 games.
Bates' return to the NFL seems inevitable. He has produced highlight plays throughout the season and gave the UFL attention with his long field goals and story.
UFL players can start signing with NFL teams on June 17, the day after the UFL championship game.
