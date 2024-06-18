Michigan Panthers All-UFL Kickers Boots His Way to 2-Year Deal, Stays in Detroit
After one of the most memorable seasons by a kicker in spring football, Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates has inked a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions. It was reported last week that Bates was expected to land on the Lions after the UFL season ended.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that the deal is worth $1.98 million with $150,000 guaranteed. Wilson added that his salaries for the two years will be $795,000 and $960,000 with $50,000 of his first-year salary guaranteed. Bates’ bonuses include a $75,000 workout bonus in 2025 and no split salaries with a $50,000 roster bonus this year.
Bates made the All-UFL team after making 17 of 22 field goals. He hit the second-longest field goal in pro football history with a 64-yarder against the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 1 to win the game 18-16.
This will be Bates’ second stint in the NFL after being in training camp with the Houston Texans last year. He did not attempt a field goal in college, playing for Texas State and the Arkansas State Razorbacks. Bates was more known as a kickoff specialist landing on the SEC’s Second Team selection in 2022.
Former Birmingham Stallions kicker Ramiz Ahmed is the other former UFL kicker who is in the NFL after signing with the Washington Commanders. Six UFL players had their contracts ended by the league so they could sign with NFL teams.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.